‘Ronaldo of Bhutan’ Chencho Gyeltshen wants to be a character like CR7 off the field

Kolkata, Jan 9: He is being called 'Ronaldo of Bhutan’. 21-year-old Chencho Gyeltshen has already been the top scorer in Bhutan football with 10 goals in 28 matches.
He is a debutant in Indian football representing Minerva FC. The team is now at the second position in the table after East Bengal.
Chencho was speaking to reporters on Monday (January 8) after reaching Kolkata to play the team’s all-important match against Mohun Bagan on Wednesday (January 9).
He said, “My best match with Bhutan was in Russia World Cup qualifier against Sri Lanka three years ago. I struck twice and guided my country to the next round of the qualifiers. But the interesting part was that one of my goals was scored through a sharp header, jumping on the top box and after that, the football fans in Bhutan started calling me 'Ronaldo of Bhutan'."
Chencho used to do martial arts in his childhood. But following encouragement from his elder brother, he shifted his interest towards football. Without any doubt, Ronaldo is his favourite footballer since early days.
Chencho explained, “I am Ronaldo's ardent fan because of his hard work and goal scoring zeal, even during my bad times I take inspiration from the Portuguese striker. I have watched several video clippings of his training as well as his matches. He is not cerebral as Messi is. Still, I get amazed after watching Ronaldo’s speed, reflex on the top box and his nose for goals.”
There is another reason why Chencho idolises CR7. The Minerva FC striker who has scored two goals in five I-League matches so far, revealed, “I am highly impressed to know about Ronaldo’s activities for social causes. He donates a huge amount of money to different noble causes. He has a real heart. I want to become a character like him off the field as well if I ever became rich by playing football.”
Chencho, however, wants to test his fate by trying to play at least one season in a European league in future.
"My dream is to play in Europe. Manchester United is my favourite club."