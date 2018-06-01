Ronaldo’s snub from Real Madrid kit launch raises doubt over Portuguese star’s future

Madrid, June 1: Real Madrid created history by winning their record 13th Champions League title whilst also being the only team to win three consecutive Champions League trophies, Madrid fans were summoned to some surprise from the post-match reactions of two of their biggest stars - Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo.
While Bale was heavily rumoured to make a return to the Premier League, it was the Welshman’s first public outcry on his tough times in the Spanish capital. Bale claimed that he needs to play week in and week out to prove his worth and that it wasn’t happening at Madrid. He went on to add that he would sit and discuss his future with his agent in the summer, now that he won’t be participating in the 2018 World Cup.
However, eyebrows were raised as Madrid’s talisman Cristiano Ronaldo made some bold statements on his future. Finishing as the top scorer for a 3rd consecutive time, Cristiano Ronaldo declared “it was very nice to be at Real Madrid” following his club’s third straight Champions League title, promising to explain more on the potential transfer bombshell in the coming days.
To add to the speculation, Cristiano didn’t feature in Madrid’s kit launch for the 2018-19 season while Bale modelled for the new classic outfit. Even Zidane donned the coach outfit only to announce his departure a couple of days later.
However, there is some possible explanation that might just explain the strange exclusion of Ronaldo from Madrid’s kit launch. First off, the launch preparations took place on April 21, a date which the Portuguese was otherwise occupied. And secondly, Cristiano is Nike’s numero uno brand ambassador. And with Madrid's kit suppliers being Adidas there are sometimes complications when it comes to the club using the Portuguese in their marketing.
So for all the tensed Real Madrid fans, you can still be optimistic of the club legend to start the next campaign with Madrid itself.
