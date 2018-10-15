Football

Ruben Loftus-Cheek keen on Chelsea exit in January

By
Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Bengaluru, October 15: Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is unhappy with the lack of opportunities so far this season and wants to ask for a loan move in January with Arsenal as a potential option, according to reports.

The Chelsea academy graduate made his debut back in 2014-15 season under Jose Mourinho, but since then has found it hard to make it into the Blues' team. He was used as a sporadic player in Antonio Conte's first season before he was loaned out to Crystal Palace for more game-time.

The midfielder in fact had a solid campaign with Palace, it earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad and since then he has been tipped to make the cut at Stamford Bridge. But, that hasn't happened.

There are reports that the player rejected a move to Bundesliga outfit Schalke earlier this summer to be a regular under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

However, the move which seemed to have been on a positive trajectory now looks to be risked as the midfielder has been given very little opportunity to shine. He has faced competition from Mateo Kovacic and the revived Ross Barkley for a midfield berth alongside N’Golo Kante and Jorginho. The midfielder has only played three matches so far mostly as a substitute.

According to Dailymail, the midfielder has vented his frustration towards the Blues management over his playing time and is apparently planning to ask for a loan move when the transfer window reopens.

The midfielder reportedly prefers a move to arch-rival Arsenal to replace midfielder Aaron Ramsey who has been tipped to leave the Gunners after failing to secure a new contract which ends next Summer. But with the rivalry they share, Chelsea are unlikely to allow a loan move to North London.

However, the midfielder could make a move to team-mate Barkley’s former club Everton who are said to be another interested party. Everton are yet to replace Barkley with a new attacking midfielder and with Marco Silva desperate to add more creativity in the middle of the pitch, a loan move for the midfielder could well be beneficial to both the parties.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 12:20 [IST]
