Rumour Has It: Barcelona not considering Messi exit, Martinez Man City's top target

London, August 22: Barcelona are not considering an exit for Lionel Messi as a decision on the star's future nears.
Messi, 33, has been linked with a move away from the LaLiga giants after a trophy-less 2019-20 season.
But the star may yet remain at Barcelona.
TOP STORY – BARCELONA NOT CONSIDERING MESSI EXIT
Messi's rumoured departure from Camp Nou is not on the agenda at all for Barca, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Messi wants a move out of Barcelona
The cover of the Spanish daily reads: "Untransferable".
Aquí os dejamos la portada de hoyhttps://t.co/2XJ7ssRjhA pic.twitter.com/ybRfTD9b13— Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) August 21, 2020
Messi is contracted at Barcelona until 2021 and Sport reports a decision on his future is expected in the next few days, with the club beginning pre-season training on August 30.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly considers an exit difficult due to his €700million release clause.
ROUND-UP
- Another player who has been linked to Barcelona is Lautaro Martinez, but the Inter star could head elsewhere. The Sun reports Martinez is Manchester City's number one target.
- Chelsea may be getting closer to strengthening their defence. The Premier League giants are close to agreeing a £50m deal for Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, according to The Athletic. Meanwhile, Goal reports Chelsea have been offered Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Thiago Silva on a free transfer.
- At Manchester United, the talk has been around adding firepower in attack. The Manchester Evening News reports Lyon forward Moussa Dembele is not ruling out a move this close season, having been linked to United previously.
- More changes are expected at Juventus. Fabrizio Romano reports the Serie A champions want to terminate the contracts of Gonzalo Higuain and Sami Khedira, who both have a year left to run on their deals.
- Benjamin Pavard has impressed for Bayern Munich, leading to interest from his homeland. L'Equipe reports Paris Saint-Germain are interested in the France international defender.
- Linked with a move away from Tottenham, Serge Aurier could head to Italy. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Milan want the right-back.