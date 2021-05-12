Rumour Has It: Barcelona plot Pjanic-Jorginho swap with Chelsea

London, May 12: Miralem Pjanic has been used sparingly at Barcelona since his off-season move from Juventus last year and may be on the move again soon.
The Bosnian was a regular for Juventus during four title-winning Serie A seasons prior to the switch.
With Barca's LaLiga title challenge faltering, the club are eager to mix things up in the next transfer window.
TOP STORY - BARCELONA PLOT SWAP DEAL WITH CHELSEA
Barcelona are looking to complete a swap deal with Chelsea whereby Pjanic and Jorginho would be exchanged, claims Sport.
Barca head coach Ronald Koeman is behind the move as he tries to land Jorginho and is willing to use the out-of-favour Pjanic to facilitate the deal.
Sport also claims that if Chelsea are not interested, the Catalans may suggest a trade with Inter involving Pjanic and an unnamed Nerazzurri player.
ROUND-UP
- Roma have joined the list of clubs keen on Brighton and Hove Albion's Ben White, according to The Sun, with Jose Mourinho's Premier League knowledge playing a part. Manchester United and Arsenal are also said to be keen on White.
- The Telegraph claims Arsenal are interested in making a move to sign Moussa Dembele, who has had underwhelming loan spell at Atletico Madrid from Lyon.
- Eric Garcia is on his way to Barcelona, according to Goal, who reports they have reached an agreement to sign him. The defender's contract is up at the end of the season.
- Chelsea's veteran forward Olivier Giroud has attracted interest from Inter and Lazio, claims Calciomercato.
- Calciomercato also reports Milan are tracking Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier.