Rumour Has It: Beckham's Inter Miami dream of Ramos, Foden set for new deal

Madrid, November 8: David Beckham reportedly dreams of signing Sergio Ramos at Inter Miami, while Phil Foden seems set for a new deal at Manchester City.
Ramos, 34, is out of contract at Real Madrid at the season's end, leading to speculation over his future.
While the Madrid captain has been expected to re-sign, the defender is unsurprisingly attracting plenty of interest.
TOP STORY – BECKHAM DREAMS OF RAMOS AT INTER MIAMI
Inter Miami co-owner Beckham wants Real Madrid star Ramos to join the MLS club, according to AS.
Ramos and Beckham were team-mates at the Santiago Bernabeu for two seasons between 2005 and 2007.
The report says while Ramos likes Miami, the defender is likely to stay in Europe, with Madrid apparently offering him a two-year deal.
Ramos netted his 100th Madrid goal in all competitions in Tuesday's 3-2 Champions League win over Inter, with 55 of those headers.
ROUND-UP
- Foden is set to be rewarded for his form at Manchester City. The Mirror reports the midfielder is set for a big pay rise as he is expected to sign a new contract early next year. Foden's current deal runs until 2024.
No more than he deserves https://t.co/gLVmVvi6H8— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 7, 2020
- Previously linked to Manchester United, Lyon forward Moussa Dembele is apparently wanted by West Ham. The Ligue 1 club are reportedly prepared to sell Dembele and West Ham are interested, according to the Mirror, which says a bid of about £30million (€33.2m) could be enough. Dembele has made just four Ligue 1 starts for Lyon this season.
- Another forward with an uncertain future is Luka Jovic. Marca reports the 22-year-old, who is without a goal in four games for Real Madrid this season, is considering his future.
- Sergio Romero is expected to leave Manchester United. The Sun says the goalkeeper, whose deal expires at the end of the season, is training alone and hopes to leave the Premier League club for free in January.