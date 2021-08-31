Rumour Has It: Camavinga to Madrid as Tottenham close in on Emerson

London, August 31: With Kylian Mbappe staying put, Real Madrid are looking elsewhere in France.
Los Blancos have their sights set on an even younger talent.
Teenage midfielder Eduardo Camavinga could be on the move from Rennes.
TOP STORY – CAVAMINGA TO REAL MADRID
In the final hours before the transfer window closes, Eduardo Camavinga appears poised for a long-rumoured departure from Rennes.
The 18-year-old France international will join Real Madrid in a €31million deal, Fabrizio Romano reports, with Goal saying he will get a five-year deal.
Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United also were interested in the midfielder.
ROUND-UP
- Tottenham have finalised a £26m (€30m) deal with Barcelona for Emerson Royal, who will sign a five-year deal according to Romano.
- Emerson's departure will prompt Barca to bid for Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, Mundo Deportivo reports.
- Sampdoria's Denmark international Mikkel Damsgaard is drawing late interest from Spurs, Liverpool and Milan, according to the Daily Star.
- Leeds United have discussed a loan deal and a permanent move for Dan James with Manchester United, ESPN says. The Guardian says he is set for a £24m switch.
- Odsonne Edouard will sign with Crystal Palace after Celtic agreed a deal for around £16m, reports Romano.
- Real Sociedad and Getafe are bidding for Milan's Samu Castillejo, Calciomercato reports.
- Steven N'Zonzi could be leaving Roma for Marseille or Lille, says Foot Mercato.