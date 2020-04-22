Football
Rumour Has It: Chelsea start Coutinho talks, Real Madrid prepare for 'grand revolution'

By Dejan Kalinic

London, April 22: Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Barcelona over Philippe Coutinho, while Real Madrid are preparing a "grand revolution".

Coutinho is expected to leave Barca permanently this close season, with the playmaker on loan at Bayern Munich in 2019-20.

With a Premier League return touted for the former Liverpool star, it seems Coutinho is close to getting back to England.

TOP STORY – CHELSEA START COUTINHO TALKS

Chelsea have already started talks with Barcelona over Coutinho, according to Sport.

Bayern will reportedly not use their €120million purchase option on the Brazil international, opening the door for Chelsea.

Barcelona have set a starting price of €90m (£79.5m) for Coutinho, who joined the club from Liverpool for a reported initial fee of €118.8m (£105m).

ROUND-UP

- Real Madrid are preparing for a "grand revolution". The cover of Sport says president Florentino Perez is getting ready to make changes at Los Blancos, with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and 14 players out on loan the main problems.

- With Newcastle United reportedly on the verge of a takeover, the Premier League side are being linked with a new manager. The Mirror says former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is among the top targets for the club once the sale is complete.

- Ashley Young has impressed at Inter. The Guardian claims Young, 34, will get a one-year extension at the Serie A club.

- Despite only arriving at Manchester United in June 2018, Diogo Dalot could be set for an exit. The Sun says United are willing to listen to offers for the 21-year-old Portuguese full-back.

- It seems Roma have received some good news. Corriere dello Sport reports Manchester United's Chris Smalling and Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, will remain at the club on loan until the end of the season, even if it goes beyond June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

- Cengiz Under could be on his way out of Roma. CalcioMercato reports Everton, Milan and Napoli are interested in Under and Roma may be willing to lower their initial demand of €40m.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
