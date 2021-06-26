Rumour Has It: Sancho 'really close' to Man Utd switch, Madrid scouting Leipzig's Olmo

London, June 26: Is one of football's biggest transfer sagas coming to an end?
Manchester United wanted Jadon Sancho at the start of 2020-21 but a deal with Borussia Dortmund did not materialise.
However, Premier League giants United appear to be closing in on the England international ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.
TOP STORY – SANCHO SET FOR OLD TRAFFORD
Jadon Sancho will join Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, according to Fabrizio Romano.
United have long been interested in Sancho, who had previously attracted attention from Liverpool and Chelsea.
But Romano says an agreement is "really close", with "final details expected to be completed in the next few days".
ROUND-UP
- Sport Bild reports Real Madrid are scouting RB Leipzig and Spain star Dani Olmo during Euro 2020. Madrid continue to be linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, however, Cadena Ser claims Los Blancos have ruled out an off-season move due to their financial situation.
- United are confident of signing Raphael Varane from Madrid but the France defender's salary expectations are a stumbling block, says The Independent. It comes as ESPN reports Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek could be sold as part of a revamp of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.
- According to Foot Mercato, former Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has made PSG his priority. The veteran has also been linked with United, Manchester City and Chelsea.
- Tottenham are interested in Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as they edge closer to appointing former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, says Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio. Kounde is one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe, linked with Chelsea, United and Madrid.
- Mundo Deportivo reports Barca are eyeing Valencia captain Jose Gaya and Chelsea's Marcos Alonso if Inter target Jordi Alba leaves and Junior Firpo joins Milan.
- Lazio head coach Maurizio Sarri wants to reunite with Arthur in Rome and could send Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to Juventus, per Il Bianconero.
- Alfredo Pedulla claims PSG are leading the race to sign Lazio star Joaquin Correa. Arsenal and Tottenham are also eyeing the forward.