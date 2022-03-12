Rumour Has It: Mbappe to sign Madrid contract next week, Man City lock in Haaland deal

London, March 12: Kylian Mbappe looks set to end one of the biggest transfer sagas of recent seasons by penning his deal with Real Madrid next week.
The Paris Saint-Germain striker will reportedly move to Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer at the end of the season.
It will mark the end of a lengthy pursuit by Los Blancos, despite the Ligue 1 club's efforts to keep their star man.
TOP STORY - MADRID CLOSING IN ON MBAPPE
Mbappe will confirm his future in a matter of days by putting pen to paper on a contract with Real Madrid, claims Marca.
The France international was pursued by Los Blancos last year, but instead remained with Paris Saint-Germain to see out the rest of his contract.
That expires at the end of this campaign, and despite PSG's resistance, the forward will confirm his future at Santiago Bernabeu with a free move before the month is up.
MVP.@ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/WS2blAPsM0— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) February 16, 2022
ROUND-UP
- Manchester City have locked a deal in place for the capture of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, according to the Daily Mail. City look to have beaten off several European rivals for the Leeds-born Norway international, and are now set to discuss personal terms.
- Scotland international Kieran Tierney is set to be the subject of a move from Madrid, claims 90min. The Arsenal star has helped form the bedrock of a Gunners revival this term and his performances have not gone under-the-radar when it comes to Los Blancos and their interest.
- Antonio Conte is willing to consider an extension at Tottenham, providing the club can show that they have "vision", says the Guardian. The Italian has endured a topsy-turvy tenure so far in north London, but remains one of the most respected coaches in the game.
Marco Rose:
"Erling is now pain-free, which makes him very happy. He's just happy that he's now training with the team every day again and is in a very good mood. First and foremost, it's always about health. Everything else is secondary." pic.twitter.com/3zTcFR6Nke— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 11, 2022
- Crystal Palace star Conor Gallagher is unsure where his future lies following his success on loan at Selhurst Park this season, according to ESPN. The Chelsea man is with the Eagles on a year-long deal, and has picked up England honours during his tenure.
- Atletico Madrid are thinking about a move for Barcelona's Sergi Roberto. According to Fichajes, the midfielder is frustrated at his lack of consistent game-time and LaLiga's champions could swoop for him.