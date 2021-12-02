Rumour Has It: Lewandowski wants Madrid move, Vlahovic eyes Juve and Man Utd chase Haaland

London, December 2: Is Robert Lewandowski's time at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich coming to an end?
Lewandowski has called Bayern home since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.
However, the 33-year-old Poland international is reportedly ready for a new challenge.
TOP STORY – LEWANDOWSKI SET ON MADRID MOVE
Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has ordered his agent to finalise a transfer to LaLiga giants Real Madrid, according to Diario AS.
Lewandowski has repeatedly excelled for Bayern, where he has broken numerous records, while he was unfortunate not to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or.
Previously linked with a move to the Premier League, Lewandowski appears to be set on a switch to Madrid, where his former team-mate David Alaba now calls home.
ROUND-UP
- Tuttosport claims Fiorentina want to sell Dusan Vlahovic abroad but the Serbia international is not interested in Arsenal as he eyes Juventus. Vlahovic has also been linked with Manchester City, Manchester United, Inter, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and Bayern. It comes as Sky Sport Italia says Fiorentina are close to signing Lille forward Jonathan Ikone.
- Interim United manager Ralf Rangnick will try to convince Erling Haaland to leave Dortmund for Old Trafford, per Bild. Rangnick and Haaland worked together at Salzburg. Haaland is a player in demand amid interest from Madrid, Barcelona, Juve, Bayern, City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain. Since Rangnick's arrival, United have also been linked with RB Leipzig pair Christopher Nkunku and Amadou Haidara, as well as Chelsea forward Timo Werner.
TRUERalf Rangnick will try to convince @ErlingHaaland of a Transfer to @ManUtd. Rangnick helped Salzburg to get Haaland. He is close to Haalands father and Agent Alf-Inge pic.twitter.com/fxAMgLGDEo— Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 1, 2021
- Record reports Dortmund are keen on Benfica and Uruguay attacker Darwin Nunez amid uncertainty over the future of Haaland.
- Premier League champions City have scouted Bologna and Sweden sensation Mattias Svanberg, according to Nicolo Schira.