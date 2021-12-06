Rumour Has It: Liverpool plan move for Napoli's Spain international Fabian Ruiz

London, December 6: Liverpool are in the market to add depth and quality to their midfield.
The Reds are currently second in the Premier League, after four straight wins.
Liverpool have scored a Premier League-high 44 goals in 15 games.
TOP STORY – LIVERPOOL CHASING FABIAN RUIZ
Liverpool want to sign Napoli's Spain international Fabian Ruiz next off-season to bolster their midfield, reports Fichajes.
The Reds view the 25-year-old as an ideal player on an upward trajectory in his career.
Georginio Wijnaldum exited Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain last off-season with no obvious replacement added.
ROUND-UP
- Fichajes reports that Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Ajax's Argentinean left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.
- Milan are interested in Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic and Real Madrid's Luka Jovic as they look to add depth to their squad reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
- Inter are tracking FC Zurich's 20-year-old Switzerland international defender Becir Omeragic claims Calciomercato.
- The Athletic reports that Southampton will sign ex-Chelsea and Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero as emergency cover. Caballero, 40, is a free agent.