Rumour Has It: Man City plotting January bid for Messi, Man Utd eye Madrid midfielder

London, October 18: Will Manchester City land Lionel Messi?
City were reportedly close to luring Messi to the Premier League during the previous transfer window.
Messi remains at Barcelona, but City are believed to be planning another move.
TOP STORY – CITY CONTEMPLATING MESSI MOVE
Manchester City are considering an offer to prise Lionel Messi from Barcelona in January, according to the Daily Star.
Messi handed in a transfer request at the start of the season and the Barca captain was tipped to join City before opting to remain at Camp Nou.
Pep Guardiola's City, however, have not given up on Messi as they eye a £15million (€16m) bid for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner – who was also linked to Juventus, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain previously.
Man City plot January transfer swoop for wantaway Barcelona star Lionel Messihttps://t.co/5Ld4Vin0Um— Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) October 17, 2020
ROUND-UP
- The Mirror claims Barca are eyeing January moves for Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and City defender Eric Garcia. Lyon captain Memphis Depay has also been linked.
- Liverpool and Tottenham are set to battle it out for the signing of Leeds United's £50million midfielder Kalvin Phillips, reports the Mirror.
- The Sun says Manchester United are circling for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. United believe a swap deal involving Paul Pogba could be possible due to Valverde's £640m (€705m) release clause.
- N'Golo Kante has no intention of leaving Chelsea, according to Le10 Sport. The France international has been linked to Inter and Madrid.