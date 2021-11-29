Rumour Has It: Man City want Madrid's Benzema, Bayern to battle for Chiesa

London, November 29: Manchester City's forward pursuit has dominated headlines.
Since Sergio Aguero left for Barcelona, Pep Guardiola's champions have been targeting a replacement.
Karim Benzema could reportedly fill the void.
TOP STORY – BENZEMA TO CITY?
Manchester City want to sign Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, according to El Nacional.
Premier League champions City are desperate to bolster their attack, having missed out on Tottenham's Harry Kane following the departure of Sergio Aguero at the start of the season.
Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland and Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic have been linked, but Benzema – out of contract in 2023 – has emerged as an option.
ROUND-UP
- Nicolo Schira claims Bayern Munich are set to battle Chelsea for Federico Chiesa. The Italy international is on loan at Juventus from Fiorentina and set to join the Bianconeri permanently at the end of the season. However, if Juve fail to qualify for the Champions League, rivals could pounce.
- Barcelona are eyeing a move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, per Mundo Deportivo. Martial has found game time hard to come by at Old Trafford.
- SuperDerpote claims Madrid midfielder Luka Modric would be open to leaving for City. Modric is out of contract at the end of the season. It comes after Marca said Los Blancos are not interested in United star and soon-to-be free agent Paul Pogba.
- Marcelo Brozovic is set to re-sign with Serie A champions Inter, according to Tuttosport. Brozovic has been linked with United, Barca and PSG.