Rumour Has It: Man Utd and Man City battle for Dortmund's Haaland, Szoboszlai set to join Leipzig

London, December 12: Erling Haaland continues to dominate headlines.
Haaland's exploits for Borussia Dortmund has reportedly attracted interest from Europe's elite.
Will he decide between the two Manchester giants?
TOP STORY – HAALAND WANTED IN MANCHESTER
Manchester United and neighbours Manchester City are set to go head-to-head to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland , according to the Daily Mail.
Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in Europe, linked with Real Madrid , Liverpool , Barcelona , Bayern Munich , City and United.
The Norway international snubbed United for Dortmund in January but the Red Devils remain interested, while City view Haaland as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero .
Manchester United and City both expected to show interest in Erling Haaland | @Jack_Gaughan https://t.co/Z3xreXiRi3— MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 11, 2020
ROUND-UP
- The Guardian reports Salzburg sensation Dominik Szoboszlai is poised to join sister club RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Arsenal , Milan , Inter and Napoli have all been linked to the 20-year-old, but Leipzig are set to pay his €25million release clause in January.
- Inter are interested in Udinese duo Rodrigo De Paul and Juan Musso , claims Calciomercato. Musso is seen a long-term replacement for Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, while the Nerazzurri must raise funds if they are to prise De Paul from Udinese.
- Marca says Bayern star David Alaba is edging closer to a move to Madrid . Alaba is out of contract at season's end, with the likes of Barca , City , Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain targeting the Austria international.
- Bild reports United midfielder Paul Pogba is putting pressure on agent Mino Raiola to find a new club, otherwise he will seek a new representative. Former club Juventus are reportedly favourites to lure Pogba back to Turin amid speculation of a swap deal involving either Paulo Dybala or Cristiano Ronaldo . Madrid are also a possible destination.