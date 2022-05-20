Rumour Has It: Mbappe to confirm decision on Sunday

Paris, May 20: Tick-tock, tick-tock. It appears time will finally run out on Sunday and the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga will finally be at its end.
Paris Saint-Germain have experienced another monumental blow this season with another cruel elimination in the Champions League and Real Madrid are waiting in the wings.
According to reports, the 23-year-old will finally announce his decision on Sunday.
TOP STORY – MBAPPE TO CONFIRM DECISION ON SUNDAY
Kylian Mbappe will announce whether he will play for Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid on Sunday, according to L'Equipe.
The Parisian has never hidden his admiration for LeBron James and appears set to mimic his 'The Decision' announcement from 2010.
What is for certain according to reports, Mbappe is intent on announcing the decision before the France national team meets up for camp in Clairefontaine on May 28.
While it has been recently reported a move to Real Madrid seems likelier, talks are still ongoing according to the L'Equipe report, with PSG aiming to scupper a potential move at the last minute.
Bonsoir messieurs ! pic.twitter.com/pg81ALO3Zp— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 19, 2022
ROUND-UP
– Meanwhile, France team-mate and Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had agreed personal terms with Manchester City, according to the Times, but backed out in fear of fan backlash and now appears likely to move abroad.
– Along with Pogba, Juventus are also hoping to further bolster their midfield stocks and sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, the Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
– Diario AS is reporting Paulo Dybala has ruled out a move to Tottenham once his contract with Juve expires at the end of the season.
– Kalidou Koulibaly has emerged as a target for Barcelona, who would be willing to add Miralem Pjanic as part of a package deal for Napoli, per Fichajes.