Rumour Has It: Newcastle join PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus in pursuit of Man Utd's Pogba

London, February 19: Paul Pogba's future with Manchester United remains up in the air.
Pogba is out of contract at the end of this season and deferred contract talks with United.
The midfielder is reportedly open to offers with Pogba's agent Mino Raiola shopping him around.
TOP STORY – NEWCASTLE ENTER POGBA PURSUIT
Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Manchester United's Pogba, reports Fichajes.
The Magpies are hoping to land the 28-year-old France international on a free transfer, although it is unclear if he would entertain the move to a club that is currently battling relegation, albeit Newcastle will hope that will be different next season.
Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus have also been linked with Pogba, who could also opt to stay at Old Trafford.
ROUND-UP
- Tottenham's Harry Kane will not decide on his future until the end of the season, after trying to join Manchester City last year, reports The Standard. Kane is currently not interested in discussing a contract extension with Spurs.
- Madrid have tabled a final offer for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland claims Sport. Haaland has been pursued by several top clubs including PSG, Barcelona, United, Chelsea and Manchester City.
- Marca claims that Barcelona will swoop for Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen should he become a free agent this upcoming off-season.
- The Daily Star claims that Donny van de Beek will push for a permanent move away from Manchester United to Everton if his loan spell goes well.
- Milan are interested in Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn, reports Calciomercato.