Rumour Has It: Neymar contacted over Barcelona return

Paris, November 13: Neymar is again being linked with a return to Barcelona.
The Brazil forward left the La Liga giants for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222million deal in 2017.
But rumours of a return to Camp Nou refuse to go away.
TOP STORY – NEYMAR CONTACTED OVER BARCELONA RETURN
Neymar has been contacted by different Barcelona presidential candidates over a return to the club from PSG, according to Sport.
It says Neymar, who was recently said to be happy to renew a PSG deal that expires in 2022, does not want to extend at the Ligue 1 champions.
#PortadaSPORT 📰— Diario SPORT (@sport) November 12, 2020
💣 ¡Neymar entra en campaña!
📩 Las elecciones serán el 24 de enero de 2021https://t.co/c4s693eqMk
Neymar has battled injuries since moving to the French capital, making 30 or fewer appearances in each of his three seasons at the club heading into 2020-21.
ROUND-UP
- Staying at Barcelona and Mundo Deportivo reports Lyon star Memphis Depay has a four-year agreement with the Catalans. It comes days after Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas ruled out a January exit for the forward. Depay is out of contract at season's end and Mundo Deportivo says he could make a January move for €5m or €6m.
- Dominik Szoboszlai sent Hungary into Euro 2020 on Thursday (November 12), and the Salzburg star is wanted across Europe. AS says Real Madrid are following the midfielder, who it says is valued at around €25m and also wanted by Arsenal, Milan and RB Leipzig.
🌙 ¡Buenas noches!— Diario AS (@diarioas) November 12, 2020
🗞️ Esta es la #PortadaAS de mañana
🖊️ "Tras la pista de Szoboszlai"
🤔 Te parecería un buen fichaje para el Real Madrid?
🔁 Sí.
❤️ No.#EncuestAS pic.twitter.com/xaRTAJz8bm
- Also at Real Madrid and AS reports Martin Odegaard could play a key role in helping the LaLiga champions land his Norway team-mate Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.
- After playing just 33 Premier League minutes for Chelsea this season, Olivier Giroud is again linked with a move. CalcioMercato reports Inter are set to go back in for the forward in January.
- Amid their defensive crisis with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez facing long spells on the sidelines, Liverpool are likely to look for a centre-back in January. TeamTalk reports the Premier League champions have been offered former Newcastle United and Watford defender Daryl Janmaat.