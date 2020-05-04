Football
Rumour Has It: Neymar prepared to cut salary in half for Barcelona return

By Dejan Kalinic
Neymar
Neymar is seemingly ready to make a huge sacrifice to make his return to Barcelona happen.

Paris, May 4: Neymar seems eager for a return to Barcelona – and he is reportedly prepared to show just how keen he is.

The Brazil international has been linked with a return to Camp Nou, where he left for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record €222million move in 2017.

But amid doubts over whether Barca could get a deal done, it seems Neymar is ready to make a huge sacrifice.

TOP STORY – NEYMAR PREPARED TO CUT SALARY IN HALF FOR BARCELONA RETURN

Neymar would cut his salary in half to return to Barcelona but wants guarantees, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The report says Neymar has rejected a renewal offer from Paris Saint-Germain as he eyes a return to the La Liga giants.

Rumour Has It: Neymar set for PSG stay, Newcastle eye big names

Neymar scored 18 goals in 22 games for PSG this season when the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Ligue 1 later called off.

ROUND-UP

- Real Madrid are making their move. The cover of AS says Madrid have made their first approach for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, the 17-year-old they reportedly see as a substitute for Casemiro.

- Linked with a stunning move to Liverpool, Kalidou Koulibaly could find it hard to leave Napoli. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Napoli are unwilling to negotiate a lower price for the star defender, who is also said to be a target for Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal. Napoli have been reported to want £90m (€102.4m) for the defender.

- Luka Jovic has struggled in his first season at Real Madrid, leading to transfer talk. But Mundo Deportivo reports Madrid are maintaining confidence in the forward for at least one more season despite links to Newcastle United.

- With Thiago Silva seemingly set to leave, Paris Saint-Germain are targeting Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as his replacement, according to Sport. Silva is out of contract at the end of the season and Umtiti has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou.

- A player linked to Barcelona is Tanguy Ndombele. However, The Telegraph reports the midfielder is determined to stay at Tottenham despite the LaLiga giants' interest.

- There could be plenty of movement at Barcelona, but Sport reports the club want to keep Carles Alena, 22, while Riqui Puig, 20, is set to get his chance with the first team.

Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
