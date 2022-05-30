Rumour Has It: PSG lurk as Richarlison seeks Everton exit

London, May 30: After keeping Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain's transfer activity can turn their attention to adding to their squad.
From the likes of Mauro Icardi to Edinson Cavani, playing as a complementary forward to Mbappe and Neymar is not a simple task.
While other clubs are reportedly interested, their target for a forward has reportedly been identified.
TOP STORY – PSG TURN TO RICHARLISON
Richarlison is facing an uncertain future with Everton as interest from Paris Saint-Germain grows, according to the Daily Mail.
The Brazil international was one of the survival heroes for the Toffees, scoring six in nine games to help them secure Premier League safety.
Reports suggest the 25-year-old is seeking a move away from Goodison Park and with the club's financial situation, he could be allowed to move on despite having two years left on his deal.
While Tottenham and Real Madrid are though to be eyeing Richarlison, PSG have emerged as the likeliest destination.
Preparação pic.twitter.com/SdCCOCyWhC— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) May 29, 2022
ROUND-UP
– Bayern Munich are close to agreeing a deal for 30-year-old attacker Sadio Mane , according to Matteo Moretto.
– Meanwhile, Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, per Sport.
– The Manchester Evening News is reporting Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus will resolve his future after returning from Brazil duty, amid interest from Arsenal .
– Pau Torres is nearing a move from Villarreal with talks between his representatives and Manchester United developing, per Cadena Ser.