Rumour Has It: PSG could sell Neymar to keep Mbappe, Kane open to Man Utd move

Paris, March 5: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are Paris Saint-Germain's star duo but they could be separated next season.
Barcelona and Real Madrid are eyeing Neymar and Mbappe respectively.
Ligue 1 champions PSG have reportedly made it clear who they want to keep.
TOP STORY – NEYMAR OUT FOR MBAPPE?
Paris Saint-Germain could sell Neymar in order to keep fellow superstar Kylian Mbappe, according to AS.
Neymar continues to be linked with a return to LaLiga champions Barcelona, while Mbappe is a long-term target for Real Madrid.
Amid ongoing speculation over Mbappe and a possible move to Madrid, PSG are reportedly willing to sacrifice Neymar to retain the France international.
Deportes Cuatro adds that Barcelona could offer up Antoine Griezmann to PSG in order to lure Neymar back to Camp Nou.
ROUND-UP
- Goal says Tottenham star Harry Kane would consider a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United at the end of the season. The England striker is reportedly weighing up his future in London.
- The future of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is up in the air, reports Catalunya Radio. Mundo Deportivo, however, says the Germany international is committed to Barca.
- Corriere dello Sport claims Serie A high-flyers Lazio are ready to launch a €50million bid for Lyon star Memphis Depay.
Zlatan #Ibrahimovic non ha ancora preso decisioni sul suo futuro. Lo svedese sta bene al #Milan e rinnoverebbe volentieri, a patto che ci sia chiarezza sui piani del club. #Raiola lo illustrerà a #Gazidis nelle prossime settimane. Intanto #Galliani continua a sognarlo al #Monza— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) March 4, 2020
- Inter are lining up a move for Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso, according to Calciomercato. A €30m (£26m) fee has been mooted.
- Juventus are still looking to sign Mauro Icardi, Tuttosport claims. Icardi is on loan at PSG from Inter this season, however, Juve are reportedly willing to include either Paulo Dybala or Miralem Pjanic in any deal to sign the striker.
- Gazzetta dello Sport reports Everton and Premier League rivals Tottenham want to sign United defender Chris Smalling, who is on loan at Serie A side Roma.
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic is yet to decide his future but the veteran striker would be happy to extend his contract at Milan beyond this season, says Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira. Milan are in turmoil amid a row between board members Ivan Gazidis, Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban.