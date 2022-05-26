Rumour Has It: PSG to make late play for Tchouameni

London, May 26: As if the protracted transfer saga for Kylian Mbappe was not arduous enough, new transfer battle lines are being drawn for PSG and Real Madrid.
The need to rejuvenate Madrid's squad has been identified despite their LaLiga title win and progression to this season's Champions League final.
According to reports, however, they should prepare for not having everything their way again, with a new player in mind.
TOP STORY – PSG TO MAKE LATE PLAY FOR TCHOUAMENI
PSG are preparing to make a late bid for Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni in an attempt to snatch him from Real Madrid , according to Goal.
The 22-year-old Monaco star is almost certain to leave the Principality this off-season, but his destination remains unclear.
Madrid have reportedly been in talks with Monaco over a prospective transfer for over a year, but have not yet completed the deal.
Kylian Mbappe was believed to have recommended Tchouameni when he was in talks over a move to the Santiago Bernabeu himself.
Now Mbappe has decided to stay in the French capital, it has accelerated the race to sign Tchouameni.
ROUND-UP
– Chelsea are considering a move for RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku, according to Goal.
– Arsenal target Tammy Abraham insists he is happy at Roma but would not rule out a move back to the Premier League, per Metro.
– In need of a striker, Tuttosport reports the Gunners are also monitoring Alvaro Morata's situation, with his loan deal at Juventus expiring this off-season.
– Tottenham are targeting Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, with Manchester United also interested, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.