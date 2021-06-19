Rumour Has It: Tottenham's Kane willing to move abroad amid PSG links

London, June 19: Harry Kane reportedly informed Tottenham of his desire to leave the club in the final week of the 2020-21 season.
The England international has since been linked with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.
Tottenham are desperate to retain their talisman, let alone allow him to join a rival English club.
TOP STORY – KANE OPEN TO CONTINENTAL SWITCH
Harry Kane is willing to move abroad for his next challenge as Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain circle for his signature, according to 90min.
The report claims Kane is unimpressed with Tottenham's search for a new manager to replace Jose Mourinho and the England international has been linked to Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United.
PSG, who are in the market for a striker having been linked with Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland amid doubts over the future of Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe, are led by Kane's ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.
90𝘮𝘪𝘯 𝘌𝘹𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦: Harry Kane would be willing to move abroad, with PSG now one of his favoured destinations.— 90min (@90min_Football) June 18, 2021
ROUND-UP
- PSG have renewed their efforts to sign United star French midfielder Paul Pogba, reports to Le Parisien. Juventus and Madrid have also been linked.
- United, PSG and Sevilla are keen to sign superstar defender Sergio Ramos after he left Real Madrid, claims 90min.
- Diario AS says Real Sociedad's Swedish forward Alexander Isak is attracting interest from Chelsea, joining Arsenal in the race to sign him.
- Liverpool are interested in Sassuolo's Italy international winger Domenico Berardi, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.
- Corriere dello Sport reports Miralem Pjanic could be headed back to Juventus from Barcelona on a two-year loan, part financed by the Catalans. Inter and Chelsea have also been linked.