Alessia Russo Commits Future To Arsenal With New Long-Term Contract

Alessia Russo has extended her contract with Arsenal, highlighting her dedication to the club after a successful season. She aims for further achievements in women's football.

Alessia Russo has committed to a long-term future with Arsenal. She initially joined the club in July 2023 after her contract with Manchester United ended. Since then, she has played 72 matches for Arsenal across various competitions. Last season, she scored 12 goals in the Women's Super League, sharing the Golden Boot with Khadija Shaw from Manchester City.

Russo's contributions were pivotal as she started in the Champions League final where Arsenal defeated Barcelona 1-0 to claim the title. Throughout her time at Arsenal, she has scored a total of 36 goals in all competitions. Her performance improved each season, netting 20 goals during the 2024-25 season alone.

Reflecting on her time at Arsenal, Russo expressed a deep connection to the club. "Arsenal feels like home," she said. "This is such a special club, and it has felt that way to me from the moment I joined two years ago." She emphasised how playing for Arsenal has been an honour and has contributed significantly to her growth as a player.

Russo's achievements have not gone unnoticed. She has been nominated for the prestigious 2025 Ballon d'Or and was included in both the PFA and Champions League Teams of the Year for her outstanding performances last season. Her impact extended beyond club football as she scored a crucial equaliser for England in the Euro 2025 final, aiding her nation in securing back-to-back tournament victories.

Russo is eager to continue her journey with Arsenal and is motivated by past successes. "I'm so proud of everything we've achieved together as a club, with our supporters driving us forward," she stated. Despite these accomplishments, Russo remains hungry for more success and shares this ambition with everyone at the club.

The upcoming season holds promise, starting with their match this Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Russo looks forward to contributing further to Arsenal's success while wearing their badge proudly on her chest.