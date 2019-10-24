Football
Salzburg 2-3 Napoli: Mertens gets a double in thriller

By James Willoughby
Dries Mertens starred for Napoli with two goals and one assist
Salzburg, October 24: Dries Mertens scored a goal in each half as Napoli beat Salzburg 3-2 in an entertaining Champions League encounter to stay on top of Group E.

Mertens – who also scored in Napoli's 2-0 win over Liverpool last month – twice put his side in front on Wednesday (October 23), only to see teenage prodigy Erling Haaland level for the hosts on both occasions.

The terrific Mertens then turned provider, setting up substitute Lorenzo Insigne for the 73rd-minute winner, a strike that came swiftly after Haaland got his second.

Haaland thought he had put the hosts in front in the eighth minute with an instinctive left-foot finish, but the celebrations of the home fans were cut short by a VAR-assisted offside decision.

At the other end, Mertens was causing problems and he fired Napoli in front after racing inside the penalty area and thrashing a fierce strike from a tight angle past Salzburg goalkeeper Cican Stankovic.

Salzburg responded well to falling behind, though, the outstanding Haaland forcing two good saves from Napoli's Alex Meret before he also shot wide.

Meret also kept out a terrific Patson Daka effort before Haaland got the goal his first-half performance deserved when Hwang Hee-chan skipped past Kevin Malcuit and was then brought down inside the penalty area by the defender.

The striker coolly slotted away the spot-kick as both sides went to the break level and after a tame beginning to the second half, the match exploded into life when Mertens, left free at the back post, turned a 64th-minute cross in.

Haaland levelled again, scoring a thumping header, but Napoli were not to be denied, Insigne's clever finish settling matters in Austria.

What does it mean?

Victory means undefeated Napoli remain one point clear of European champions Liverpool in Group E.

The Reds beat Genk 4-1 on Wednesday (October 23), meaning Salzburg stay two points ahead of the Belgian side in third.

Haaland justifies the hype ... again

There is a reason Salzburg's teenage striker is one of the most-talked about youngsters in world football and Haaland showed exactly why with another incredible performance. He now has 20 goals in 13 games this season for the club.

His strength, power and nous around goal were all on display as the 19-year-old tormented Napoli.

Stankovic's night to forget

Mertens' first goal was struck well but Stankovic would not have liked getting beaten at his near post.

The goalkeeper's night was short-lived, too, replaced by Carlos in the 33th minute after he suffered what looked to be a hamstring injury.

What's next?

Napoli go to Serie A strugglers SPAL on Sunday (October 27) and Carlo Ancelotti's men will host Salzburg in their next Champions League assignment on November 5. Salzburg host Rapid Vienna on Sunday (October 27).

Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 2:40 [IST]
