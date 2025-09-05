English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Sam Kerr Returns To Chelsea After 20 Months Out For Women's Super League Opener

After a lengthy absence due to injury, Sam Kerr is set to return for Chelsea's Women's Super League opener against Manchester City. Coach Sonia Bompastor emphasises the need for patience as Kerr regains her form.

By

Sonia Bompastor is thrilled to have Sam Kerr back for Chelsea's Women's Super League opener against Manchester City. However, she acknowledges that patience is necessary after Kerr's 20-month absence. Kerr suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2024, missing the latter part of Emma Hayes' final season and all of Bompastor's first campaign.

Since joining Chelsea in 2020, Kerr has been a prolific scorer in the Women's Super League. She has netted 58 goals, with only Khadija Shaw from Manchester City scoring more during this period with 62 goals. Chelsea's goal tally last season was 56, a decrease from their record of 71 in the 2022-23 season.

Sam Kerr Returns to Chelsea for WSL Match

Kerr is expected to make her comeback when Chelsea faces City at Stamford Bridge on Friday. Bompastor noted that while Kerr is included in the squad, her starting status remains uncertain. "Yeah, Sam Kerr is in the squad, so she will be involved in the game," Bompastor told reporters.

Chelsea had a successful previous season, securing a domestic treble by winning the FA Cup and League Cups alongside their sixth consecutive Women's Super League title. Despite this success, their goal-scoring dipped compared to past seasons since Kerr joined.

Bompastor highlighted that Kerr has been training well and is physically and mentally prepared for her return. "She is in a good place," Bompastor said. "She has been training well, she's physically in a good position." The coach also emphasised the importance of patience as Kerr regains her form after such a long break.

Kerr last played for Chelsea on December 20, 2023, helping secure a Champions League win over Hacken. Her return adds leadership and experience to the team but requires careful management to ensure she reaches her best performance level again soon.

The anticipation surrounding Kerr's return reflects her significant role within the team and fans' eagerness to see her back on the pitch. Her presence is seen as a positive step forward for both her recovery journey and Chelsea's upcoming matches.

Story first published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 1:43 [IST]
