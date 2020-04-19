Football
Rosell: I would sign Neymar again at Barcelona

By Dejan Kalinic

Barcelona, April 19: Former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell said he would "without a doubt" sign Neymar again at the La Liga giants.

Rosell was Barca president when Neymar was signed by the club from Santos in 2013 before the Brazil international starred across four seasons in Spain.

The forward left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record €222million in August 2017, although he has been linked with a return regularly since.

Rosell said he would not hesitate to bring the 28-year-old back to the Camp Nou.

"I would sign Neymar, without a doubt," he told Mundo Deportivo.

Neymar scored 105 goals for Barcelona during his four seasons at the club, while he had netted 18 in 22 for PSG before this campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.


Story first published: Sunday, April 19, 2020, 5:20 [IST]
