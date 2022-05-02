Santosh Trophy: Kerala in seventh heaven as they edge Bengal in penalties to reign supreme

Bengaluru, May 2: Hosts Kerala beat Bengal 5-4 in penalties to clinch the 75th Santosh Trophy crown at the Malappuram District Sports Council Complex Stadium in Manjeri on Monday (May 2) night.
For the records, it was their seventh Santosh Trophy crown and first since 2018, when they had defeated the same opponents by a similar shoot-out in Kolkata.
After 90 minutes of goaless action it went to the extra time with both teams scoring a goal apiece forcing the shoot out where the hosts held their nerve.
Dilip Orawn (97th minute) scored for the visitors to break the deadlock as well as the hearts of some 25,000 plus home holiday crowd who were in in the Eid Al Fitr festive mode, before Muhammad Safdan restored pariry for the hosts in the 11th minute, forcing the spot-kicks.
It was literally an encore in Malappuram, the cradle of football in the God's Own Country, as the last time Bengal advanced into the final was in the 2018 when they lost to Kerala on penalties at their home venue of Salt Lake Stadium.
Santosh Trophy Winners and Runners Up List From 1941 To 2022
This season, Kerala had defeated Bengal in the first round, and Bino George's men did an encore in the final played in front of a packed Eid crowd against the most successful team in the history of the tournament.
Bengal were looking to settle the scores by winning this fixture and were looking to avenge their 2018 Santosh Trophy final defeat, which they lost in penalties after the game ended in a stalemate at the end of regulation time.
Santosh Trophy 2022: Live Streaming, Schedule, Results, Teams, Group and Points Table
However the plot remained the same on Monday on a magical night at Malappuram, the theatre od dreams for Kerala football.
Bengal were looking to annexe their 33rd title when they took on the hosts Kerala in the final of the one of the oldest tournaments in the country's football history.
It was eastern State's 46th final overall, and they had entered the contest as favourites, owing to their outstanding record in the tournament since its start in 1941.
However, Bengal went down to the in-form Kerala outfit as the hosts annexed their seventh crown in front of a rapturous home crowd. Kudos champs!
Santosh Trophy, the premier senior national football championship is held every year since it was founded in 1941.
Santosh Trophy Final 2022, Kerala vs Bengal: Live Streaming, Date, Time -- All you need to know
However, the tournament, however, was not held in 2019-20 and 2020-21 due to the break enforced by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The tournament featured 37 teams that are divided into five zones - North, South, East, West and North East, who went through qualifiers to progress to the main round, which featured group and knock-out rounds.
In the 75 editions held till date, dspite the loss in the finals, Bengal is still the most successful side with 32 wins and 14 runners up finishes for a total of 46 final appearances.
The next best side in Santosh Trophy is Punjab, who have made a total of 16 final appearances and won the title eight times while Kerala are now the third with their seventh triumph.