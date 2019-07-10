Football

Sarajevo 1 Celtic 3: Lennon's side score vital away goals

By Opta
Neil Lennon's Celtic scored crucial away goals during the opening leg of their Champions League first round qualifier

Sarajevo, July 10: Celtic beat Sarajevo 3-1 away in the opening leg of their Champions League first round qualifier.

Neil Lennon's side face a long road to the group stages but got their European campaign off to a good start with a hard-fought victory in Bosnia-Herzegovina's capital on Tuesday (July 9).

They had to come from behind, Mirko Oremus putting Sarajevo in front from a poorly defended set piece, with Michael Johnston heavily involved in Celtic's comeback.

The 20-year-old attacker got the Scottish champions back on level terms with an excellent solo goal before setting up Odsonne Edouard, with Scott Sinclair adding a late third.

Celtic dominated the opening exchanges but the hosts took the lead in the 29th minute. Scott Brown was unable to clear a left-wing corner whipped into the box and Oremus pounced to slam his finish past goalkeeper Scott Bain.

Celtic hit back within six minutes, Johnston evading the attention of three defenders before smashing home a superb 25-yard finish.

And they went 2-1 ahead six minutes into the second half, netting another vital away goal in the tie.

A clever team move saw the ball worked to Johnston and he slipped a pass into the path of Edouard, the striker doing the rest with a simple finish.

Sarajevo battled bravely but could not find a way to beat Bain for a second time, with Lennon's men then taking full control of the tie thanks to a third goal in the 85th minute.

Sinclair had not long been sent on as a substitute but a clever backheeled finish past Vladan Kovacevic left Sarajevo with a mountain to climb ahead of next week's return in Glasgow.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 1:20 [IST]
