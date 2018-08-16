Schalke's Kehrer signs five-year deal with PSG

Bengaluru, August 16: Qatar-owned Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have completed the signing of highly-rated German defender Thilo Kehrer from Schalke 04 on a five-year deal.
PSG did not provide financial details of the transfer but media reports said the French champions had paid 37 million euros ($42 million) for the versatile 21-year-old.
"Everyone in Europe knows how strong and exciting the Paris Saint-Germain project is and I couldn't think of a better club for me to continue my progression and reach my objectives," Kehrer told the club's website.
💬 @KehrerThilo : "Nulle part ailleurs, je ne pouvais imaginer trouver un meilleur club pour poursuivre ma progression et atteindre mes objectifs."— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 16, 2018
✍️#WillkommenKehrerhttps://t.co/gwGb22wzba
Kehrer has four goals in 59 appearances in all competitions for Schalke. He played an important role as the club finished runners-up to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season.
Kehrer also helped Germany lift the Euro Under-21 title in Poland last year.
The signing put an end to the speculation surrounding Kehrer's future. Earlier, there were contradicting reports with Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel denying that the deal would take place.
The Tubingen native is considered one of the most promising German players of his generation.
Kehrer who made his Schalke debut in the Bundesliga on 6 February 2016 sounded upbeat after inkining the deal in the French capital.
"It is with much joy and ambition that I have signed for PSG. I am going to meet some extraordinary team-mates and work with a coach that has done a great job in Germany in recent years. Everyone is going to be important in helping me and I in turn hope to help the team with my qualities. I also can't wait to play at the Parc des Princes, a legendary stadium in European football," added Kehrer, who will have German Thomas Tuchel as his coach at PSG.
✍️#WillkommenKehrer pic.twitter.com/QisVLl1uHs— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 16, 2018
PSG's wealthy Qatari owner Nasser Al Khelaifi welcomed Kehrer on board.
"We are very happy to welcome a player with the quality of Thilo (Kehrer) into our squad. During his career, Thilo has learnt to play different formations and in different positions, in defence and in midfield, and will offer a number of solutions to the coach, who already knows the player very well.
Several big clubs were chasing his signature, and he chose PSG to continue his climb through the ranks of European football. This transfer is in keeping with our policy of producing, and attracting, the talented stars of tomorrow, with the aim of helping them improve alongside great and experienced players."
(With inputs from PSG media and other Agency sources)