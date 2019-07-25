Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Bruce adamant Man United target Longstaff will stay at Newcastle

By Opta
Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff
Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff

Newcastle, July 25: Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is "very confident" Sean Longstaff will be staying at the club amid reported interest from Manchester United.

Longstaff, 21, broke into Newcastle's first-team last season, making nine Premier League appearances between December and March, before suffering a knee injury.

The talented midfielder is said to have emerged as a primary transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men following several encouraging performances.

The Red Devils are said to have been put off by Newcastle's apparent £50million asking price for the inexperienced talent, though it is claimed United are preparing to test Newcastle's resolve.

Bruce is convinced Longstaff will be at St James' Park next term, however.

"We don't want to sell our best young players, that's for sure," Bruce told reporters on Wednesday during Joelinton's presentation.

"So, that won't happen. I'm very confident (Longstaff will not leave)."

More MANCHESTER UNITED News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue