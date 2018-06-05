Football

Serbia 0 Chile 1: World Cup qualifiers beaten in Graz

Posted By:
Aleksandar Kolarov and co fail to impress in their penultimate outing before the tournament in Russia
Aleksandar Kolarov and co fail to impress in their penultimate outing before the tournament in Russia

Graz (Austria), June 5: Serbia's World Cup preparations suffered a blow on Monday (June 4) as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat against an understrength Chile side.

Mladen Krstajic's team failed to fire in their penultimate outing before the tournament in Russia and were beaten by Guillermo Maripan's 88th-minute goal in Graz.

The defender headed home Martin Rodriguez's cross from the left wing to spare the blushes of team-mate Angelo Henriquez, who had somehow failed to hit the target with the goal at his mercy earlier in the second half.

In a first half too often interrupted by the referee's whistle, Nemanja Radonjic tested Chile goalkeeper Gabriel Arias from distance while Aleksandar Kolarov – a constant outlet with his raids down the left flank –flashed a low shot across the face of goal from a tight angle.

Krstajic sent on Nemanja Matic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for the second half, though the introduction of the two influential midfielders failed to inspire Serbia.

Instead it was Chile who presented the greater attacking threat after the break, with Diego Valdes seeing a sweetly struck left-footed volley spectacularly tipped over by goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic.

Stojkovic was grateful for Henriquez's failure to convert Junior Fernandes' cross from close range but Maripan popped up with a deserved winner for the South American nation in the closing stages.

Source: OPTA

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 5, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 5, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    FIFA WORLD CUP 2018
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue