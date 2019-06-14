Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Serbia sack Krstajic after Ukraine humiliation

By Opta
Mladen Krstajic

Belgrade, June 14: Serbia sacked head coach Mladen Krstajic following their humiliating loss to Ukraine in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Despite boasting Real Madrid recruit Luka Jovic and Ajax star Dusan Tadic, Serbia were routed 5-0 by Ukraine in Lviv on June 7 as pressure increased on Krstajic.

Serbia eased past Lithuania 4-1 on Monday (June 10) but that was not enough to save Krstajic, with the country third and six points adrift of leaders Ukraine in Euro 2020 Group B qualifying.

"The FSS executive board and coach Mladen Krstajic have terminated cooperation by mutual consent and a decision will be made in the forthcoming period who will take over," the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) said in a statement on Thursday.

"We thank Krstajic for his efforts and especially on his Nations League accomplishments. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Krstajic – who earned 59 international caps for Serbia – oversaw the nation's 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia, where they made a group-stage exit.

After replacing Slavoljub Muslin in 2017, Krstajic guided Serbia to top spot in Group 4 of the Nations League League C with four wins and two draws.

However, criticism over the 45-year-old's tactics and a slow start to Euro 2020 qualifying cost Krstajic his job.

More SERBIA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 19 - June 14 2019, 03:00 PM
England
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue