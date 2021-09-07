Serge Aurier to sign for Arsenal? The five players who played for both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs

Bengaluru, Sept. 7: Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier could be the latest player to swap his shirt for a local rival as according to reports, the right-back has been tipped to sign for the Gunners in upcoming days.
The 28-year-old's current contract with Spurs has been terminated by a mutual contest following the summer transfer deadline and the defender is now free to sign for any side.
Arsenal have reportedly shown interest in getting him and should a deal be done, he would join an exclusive list of men who have crossed the line and played for both of the north London rivals.
Here, we have taken a look at five players who represented both the clubs during their time in Premier League:
1. Sol Campbell
The English defender came through the ranks at Tottenham and was made the club captain just at the age of 23. He slowly established himself as one of the best defenders in the division. However, he got frustrated with the lack of ambition and success at the club. During the summer of 2001, he made a controversial switch to bitter-rivals Arsenal as a free agent where he finally went on to be very successful. He won two Premier League titles at Highbury including the 2003 invincible league title.
2. Emmanuel Adebayor
Adebayor played for Arsenal from 2006 but ditched the club for a big-money transfer to Manchester City in 2009. He scored 62 goals in 142 appearances over the course of four seasons at Arsenal but never managed to replicate the same kind of form at his new club. Following a brief and productive loan stint at Real Madrid in the 2010-11 season, he took that revolting step of joining Spurs on loan in the summer of 2011. He has had a relatively fruitful time over there with 42 goals in 113 appearances to his name, despite injury issues.
3. William Gallas
The French defender played for all the Big three London clubs during his stay in Premier League. He first swapped his shirt from Chelsea to Arsenal after he was involved in a deal that saw Ashley Cole signing for the Blues. After spending four seasons with them, he joined Spurs on a free transfer in 2010 after refusing to sign a new contract. However, he was clearly past his prime and struggled to put in reliable performances before being released in 2013.
4. David Bentley
A youth product of Arsenal, the English winger left Highbury just after nine appearances before signing for Norwich. He then made a move to Blackburn where he established himself as a key player. Spurs signed the English prodigy from there who was once regarded as the 'next Beckham'. However, he never managed to touch the ceiling or even came close to it.
5. Rohan Ricketts
Ricketts was regarded as a hot young prospect at Arsenal after winning the FA Youth Cup with the Gunners in 2000 and 2001. However, he saw first-team opportunities hard to come by and after just one senior appearance he left the club for the arch-rivals in 2002. He never really made it big at White Hart Lane, however, maintained a first-team role before signing for Wolves in 2005.