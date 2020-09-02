Serie A fixtures: Bologna first, Atalanta last for Ibrahimovic and Milan

Milan, September 2: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will provide Bologna with a close-up view of what might have been when Milan begin their Serie A campaign at home on September 20.
The Swedish veteran penned a one-year extension at San Siro this week having previously been linked to a move to Sinisa Mihajlovic's side.
Ibrahimovic's decision will have been swayed in part by a sensational finish to the previous campaign, which saw Milan go unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions when football in Italy resumed after the suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Milan will aim to build on that form, which yielded a sixth-place finish, during a favourable-looking opening that sees home games with Bologna and Spezia sandwich a trip a Crotone, though the derby with Inter and a clash against Roma at San Siro follow.
Lazio will be the last visitors to Milan of 2020 on December 23, while the Rossoneri host Juventus on January 6 in one of six matches – which include a visit from Atalanta – that month.
The second clash against Inter takes place on February 21, while a trip to Turin to face champions Juventus is on May 9 in one of three away games from Milan's last four matches.
Stefano Pioli, who signed a new two-year contract as head coach in July, takes his side to Atalanta – who finished third last season – on the final day on May 23.
The schedule, published on September 2, is subject to change.
Milan's fixtures in full:
September 20 - Milan v Bologna September 27 - Crotone v Milan October 4 - Milan v Spezia October 18 - Inter v Milan October 25 - Milan v Roma November 1 - Udinese v Milan November 8 - Milan v Hellas Verona November 22 - Napoli v Milan November 29 - Milan v Fiorentina December 6 - Sampdoria v Milan December 13 - Milan v Parma December 16 - Genoa v Milan December 20 - Sassuolo v Milan December 23 - Milan v Lazio January 3 - Benevento v Milan January 6 - Milan v Juventus January 10 - Milan v Torino January 17 - Cagliari v Milan January 24 - Milan v Atalanta January 31 - Bologna v Milan February 7 - Milan v Crotone February 14 - Spezia v Milan February 21 - Milan v Inter February 28 - Roma v Milan March 3 - Milan v Udinese March 7 - Hellas Verona v Milan March 14 - Milan v Napoli March 21 - Fiorentina v Milan April 4 - Milan v Sampdoria April 11 - Parma v Milan April 18 - Milan v Genoa April 21 - Milan v Sassuolo April 25 - Lazio v Milan May 2 - Milan v Benevento May 9 - Juventus v Milan May 12 - Torino v Milan May 16 - Milan v Cagliari May 23 - Atalanta v Milan