Serie A fixtures: Inter face Juventus showdown on penultimate day

Milan, September 2: Inter are scheduled to face Juventus in Turin on the penultimate day of the Serie A season in what could be a title-deciding showdown.
Antonio Conte's side finished just a point behind champions Juve in 2019-20 after suffering just four defeats in 38 games, two of which came against the Old Lady.
The Nerazzurri are set to meet Juve on matchday 37 in 2020-21 before concluding the campaign at home to Udinese.
Juventus to start against Sampdoria
Inter can expect a tricky start to their title challenge. They begin away to Benevento on September 20 before consecutive games against Fiorentina, Lazio and city rivals Milan.
They face Atalanta away on November 8 and Napoli at San Siro on December 16, with their final match before the mid-season break seeing them head to Hellas Verona on December 23.
The home meeting with Juve takes place on January 17 during a month in which Inter are scheduled to play six Serie A matches.
Three of their final four games will be at home, with the games against Juve and Udinese preceded by clashes with Sampdoria and Roma.
The schedule, published on September 2, is subject to change.
| CALENDARIO
Eccolo pic.twitter.com/sph2lH3i76— Inter (@Inter) September 2, 2020
Inter's fixtures in full:
September 20 - Benevento v Inter September 27 - Inter v Fiorentina October 4 - Lazio v Inter October 18 - Inter v Milan October 25 - Genoa v Inter November 1 - Inter v Parma November 8 - Atalanta v Inter November 22 - Inter v Torino November 29 - Sassuolo v Inter December 6 - Inter v Bologna December 13 - Cagliari v Inter December 16 - Inter v Napoli December 20 - Inter v Spezia December 23 - Hellas Verona v Inter January 3 - Inter v Crotone January 6 - Sampdoria v Inter January 10 - Roma v Inter January 17 - Inter v Juventus January 24 - Udinese v Inter January 31 - Inter v Benevento February 7 - Fiorentina v Inter February 14 - Inter v Lazio February 21 - Milan v Inter February 28 - Inter v Genoa March 3 - Parma v Inter March 7 - Inter v Atalanta March 14 - Torino v Inter March 21 - Inter v Sassuolo April 3 - Bologna v Inter April 11 - Inter v Cagliari April 18 - Napoli v Inter April 21 - Spezia v Inter April 25 - Inter v Hellas Verona May 2 - Crotone v Inter May 9 - Inter v Sampdoria May 12 - Inter v Roma May 16 - Juventus v Inter May 23 - Inter v Udinese