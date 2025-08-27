Almost 100 Crore! How much Money has Ravichandran Ashwin earned from IPL over the Years?

Football Serie A Has Become A Stepping Stone For Players Moving Abroad, Says Gianluigi Buffon Gianluigi Buffon believes Serie A is now a stepping stone for players transitioning to other leagues. He highlights recent moves and the importance of these transfers for the national team. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Gianluigi Buffon has shared his thoughts on Serie A's current role in football. He sees it as a stepping stone for players aiming to join other leagues. Recently, Giovanni Leoni from Liverpool became the latest Italian to move to the Premier League. This follows similar moves by Sandro Tonali, Riccardo Calafiori, and Federico Chiesa. Buffon believes these transitions are positive, reflecting Serie A's evolving status.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is rumoured to be considering a move to Manchester City this summer. Meanwhile, attackers Giacomo Raspadori and Mateo Retegui have already transitioned to LaLiga and the Saudi Pro League respectively. Buffon, now leading a delegation for the Italian football federation, views these moves as beneficial. He notes that Serie A no longer holds the dominance it once did.

Buffon explained to Tutto Mercato that football has evolved, requiring new evaluations of leagues like Serie A. "Serie A is no longer the reference point it was in the past," he stated. However, he sees value in having several players from Italy playing for top global teams. This could elevate the national team's level significantly.

Italy faces upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Estonia and Israel. The team currently sits third in Group I after losing 3-0 to Norway in June. Despite not playing since Paris Saint-Germain's Club World Cup final loss to Chelsea in July, Donnarumma remains crucial for Gennaro Gattuso's squad according to Buffon.

"I'm waiting to see Gigio and talk to him in-person," Buffon remarked about Donnarumma. He acknowledged that Gattuso has communicated with Donnarumma multiple times regarding his future choices. Buffon emphasised that Donnarumma will always be a key asset for Italy's national team.

The movement of Italian players abroad signifies a shift in Serie A's influence but also highlights its role as a platform for talent development. As more players join top international clubs, Italy's national team could benefit from their enhanced experiences and skills gained overseas.