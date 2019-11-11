Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga wrap: Sevilla go fourth after hard-fought derby win over Real Betis

By
Sevilla
After a tough city derby against Real Betis which they won, Sevilla are fourth in La Liga. Images: Twitter

Bengaluru, November 11: Sevilla prevailed in a hard-fought city derby, beating Real Betis 2-1 away from home to move up to fourth in La Liga.

Sevilla now have 24 points after 13 games, and are level with third-placed Atletico Madrid and one behind second-placed Real Madrid and leaders Barcelona.

But Real and Barcelona have a game in hand after their El Clasico at Camp Nou scheduled to be held in the last week of October was rescheduled to December 18 following the unrest in the Catalonian capital.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Julen Lopetegui's side took the lead in the 14th minute when Argentinian forward Lucas Ocampos scooped up an attempted clearance inside the area and fired under Betis keeper Joel Robles.

Wild celebrations

Wild celebrations

Betis's top scorer Loren Moron snatched an equaliser for the hosts towards the end of the first half, volleying in from close range.

Sevilla restored their lead 10 minutes into the second period through Dutch striker Luuk de Jong and withstood waves of late pressure to grind out the victory, prompting wild celebrations from Lopetegui on the sidelines.

Atletico wins

Atletico wins

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid were also on the winner's circle as they registered a 3-1 win over Espanyol at home.

Sergi Darder gave a surprise lead for the visitors in the 37th minute. Atleti drew level through Angel Correa in 45th, took the lead with Alvaro Morata's strike in the 57th before Koke gave them a comfort goal in the 90th.

Messi hat-trick

Messi hat-trick

Earlier, Lionel Messi delivered an incredible dead-ball hat-trick to steer Barcelona to a 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo and ease the pressure on his coach Ernesto Valverde.

A 34th treble in La Liga puts Messi equal with Cristiano Ronaldo, while a much-needed win send Barcelona above Real Madrid on goal difference and back to the top of the table.

Benzema stars

Benzema stars

Real Madrid had briefly claimed first place after continuing their own goal-surge by hammering Eibar 4-0, a game in which Karim Benzema scored twice and Eden Hazard exploded into life.

Benzema's double takes him to 157 goals for Real Madrid, above Ferenc Puskas into sixth in the club's all-time list.

(With inputs from Agencies)

More SEVILLA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
EXCLUSIVE: Fit Dale Steyn raring to go
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, November 11, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue