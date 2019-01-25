Football

Sherwood believes Man City will beat Liverpool to title

By
Former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood
Bengaluru, January 25: Former Tottenham boss and pundit Tim Sherwood is convinced that Manchester City will catch Liverpool at the top of the Premier League and win the title again this season.

The former Tottenham manager says he had tipped Pep Guardiola's Citizens side to retain their crown even before the current campaign began, and he's not changing his mind now even though it is Liverpool who sit at the summit of the League table.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are the current Premier League leaders and are four points ahead of Manchester City in second.

The Reds are very much in the driving seat, and Sherwood admits Liverpool have some 'winners' in their squad, but he thinks Manchester City's 'know how' when it matters will see them catch the Reds.

Yeah I think it does (put Liverpool at a disadvantage). You know the experience of the team that's coming up behind you," said Sherwood.

"But you're going to have to win sooner or later and I believe they're winners in that Liverpool squad.

"They've shown that, they've come very close to winning stuff over the last few years, especially the Champions League final last year.

"Them head-to-head games are huge, in those big games I think Liverpool can really turn it on. It's going to be key, between now and the end of the season, the games against those top-four sides.

"I said Manchester City at the beginning of the season and I'm not changing my mind. I just think they will catch Liverpool."

Manchester City are next in action on Saturday (January 26) when they host Burnley in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool were dumped out of the competition at the first hurdle by Wolves so have a weekend off.

They host Leicester in the Premier League next Wednesday (January 30) in their next outing.

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 9:47 [IST]
