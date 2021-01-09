Should Abramovich be patient with Lampard's project?

Chennai, January 9: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sounded philosophical when he said that the Blues' poor form in the past four weeks have made his Stamford Bridge job "more exciting" as he tries to pull his side out of their current slump.
When asked about their poor run of form, Lampard, whose team have lost four of their last six Premier League matches, said he expected pressure when he became the Chelsea boss in 2019.
Expectations were sky high at the start of their campaign after they spent more than 200 million pounds on new signings in the summer window. World class players like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Eduard Mendy and seasoned pro Thiago Silva were signed, but none of them have met the expectations so far.
Lampard made his familiar appeal for patience as he put forward his stance by referring to last season’s transfer ban, the average age of his youth-oriented squad and the great churn of players in the summer, without mentioning the 220 million euros that was spent last summer.
The Chelsea legend believes that with 11 players in the 25 man squad having played only a season or less in Premier League, the dip in form was expected. However, Lampard knows that the patience of the owner Roman Abramovich is running out and that he has no hand in convincing the Russian to wait for success as he has his own project in hand.
Just over a month ago, Chelsea became the table toppers when they defeated Leeds United 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Since then, the Blues have managed only one win from six games across all competitions and now languish at ninth in the Premier League.
The pressure on Lampard at the moment is quite high as there are talks of replacing him.
Lampard is hoping for a turnaround and is counting on the reaction from his players when they host Morecambe in the FA Cup third-round fixture on January 10, followed by the Premier League West London derby against Fulham on January 15.