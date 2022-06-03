Should Arsenal hand Eddie Nketiah a new deal?

Kolkata, June 3: Arsenal find themselves in a pretty tricky situation right now as seeming to be to be on the crossroads.
The Gunners will be without a single striker at the end of June with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both going out of contract.
Mikel
Arteta
already
offloaded
Pierre
Emerick-Aubameyang
in
January
who
eventually
joined
Barcelona
and
has
made
quite
an
impact
at
Camp
Nou.
At 31 and evidently past his best, Lacazette looks certain to leave on a free transfer. The Frenchman became out of favor towards the end of the season anyway and offering him a contract renewal makes zero sense from Arsenal's point of view. However, they have a big decision to make with Nketiah.
The 23-year-old did quite an impressive job during the business end of the season although it still was not enough to help the Gunners achieve a top-four finish. The striker has played just 1223 minutes of first-team football across all competitions this season and his output of 10 goals in the process is still quite impressive. Also, he is at an age where there is plenty of room for him to develop.
But,
without
Champions
League
football
next
season,
it
will
be
difficult
for
the
gunners
to
land
a
top-class
striker
and
there
are
not
too
many
options
available
either.
Nketiah is only 23 years of age which means that Arsenal can still have a chance to cash in on him in the future if he fails to deliver at the club. As of now, he is leaving for free anyway. Therefore, the best decision for the club would be to retain their starlet who has delivered for them in crucial games towards the end of the campaign.