Should Liverpool sell these six players to raise transfer funds?

Bengaluru, June 10: Liverpool continue to be linked with several targets for Summer transfer acquisition but the financial repercussions of Covid-19 are set to make that difficult.
The Reds posted £42m in profits in their latest set of accounts, alongside a record turnover of £533m. But due to the pandemic outbreak, the club is likely to take precautions on spending in Summer.
The owner of the club, Fenway Sports Group allegedly has sent a strong message to Klopp that he won't have the funds to conclude any major deals. They have possibly already missed out on Timor Werner to Chelsea after failing to match the £50m release clause.
But with Klopp adamant to strengthen his side, allegedly FSG are now looking to raise funds by selling six players this summer. The players in question are Divock Origi, Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri, Loris Karius, Harry Wilson, and Marko Grujic.
So should this lot be sold to reinvest in other transfer targets?
Divock Origi - No
The Belgian has been an ever-useful player for Jurgen Klopp coming from the bench and filling up gaps left by injured players. However, the German manager could be tempted to sell him if any big offers arrive. But Klopp must find a direct replacement for him even before thinking of shipping him off. Origi has three goals to his name this term.
Dejan Lovren - Yes
The Croatian attained a huge subject of interest from Italy in the transfer window in winter. Roma and Milan were heavily linked with the defender but Klopp decided to keep the Croatian in his ranks.
The 30-year-old's contract expires in 2021 and he has only made 14 appearances so far this campaign. The 30-year-old is bound to leave the side being the fourth in the pecking order behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. Liverpool will absolutely not miss the error-prone defender. The Reds should get around £10-15m at least for him and Klopp can re-invest it in a better prospect.
Xherdan Shaqiri - Yes
Another player who has been pretty useful playing a bit-part role. But the understanding is that the attacker now wants a team with regular minutes. Should such a situation arrive Klopp should not stand in his way. His stakes are pretty high as of now and Liverpool could expect a decent piece of business around him. Replacing him should not be tough for a manager like Klopp.
Loris Karius - Yes
Loris Karius terminated his two-year loan deal with Turkish side Besiktas this month to return to Anfield. But he absolutely has no future at Liverpool with Alisson and Adrian guarding their post customarily. The German, however, should not be short of suitors from lower-tier clubs in Europe, especially from Bundesliga. The Reds can recoup the £4.75 million fee they paid for him in 2016.
Harry Wilson - Yes
The academy hotshot has been pretty impressive in his season-long loan spell with Bournemouth so far. He is currently under contract until 2023, but his return of seven goals and two assists in 27 appearances for the Cherries has attracted the attention of Championship leaders Leeds United while several PL sides too reportedly have enquired. Wilson at his best will be a squad player in Liverpool hence if Klopp can command a decent fee around £20-25 million, he should definitely be sold.
Marko Grujic - No
The most impressive and promising name in this list. The Serbian has matured considerably in his two years loan spell at Hertha Berlin. The Bundesliga side have already expressed their interest in signing him on a permanent deal in Summer although Grujic is keen to have a future at Anfield.
Liverpool need a direct backup for Fabinho while Adam Lallana's imminent departure means Klopp requires players in midfield. Grujic could be any of their replacements without spending any penny. Unless Hertha or any other club comes with any astronomical figure, Liverpool should not miss out on him in Summer.