English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Slegers Emphasises Importance Of Small Details After Arsenal's Defeat To Lyon

Renee Slegers believes that small details cost Arsenal in their Women's Champions League loss to Lyon. The team seeks to regroup and improve in future matches.

By

Renee Slegers believes that small details were crucial in Arsenal's Women's Champions League loss to Lyon. Despite taking an early lead through Alessia Russo, Arsenal fell 2-1 at home. Melchie Dumornay scored twice for Lyon, securing their victory by the 23rd minute. This defeat marks the third time in four seasons that the reigning champions have lost their opening match of the subsequent Champions League campaign.

Arsenal's recent form has been concerning, with a winless streak extending to four games across all competitions. This includes a 3-2 loss to Manchester City. Slegers is optimistic about turning things around, with upcoming matches against Brighton and Benfica offering opportunities to regain momentum. She emphasises the importance of addressing minor issues to improve performance.

Slegers Highlights Key Details for Arsenal

The Gunners' recent struggles are highlighted by their inability to secure victories in their last four matches, matching their longest winless run in the WSL era. The team has not lost more than two home Champions League games against any other club, making this defeat particularly significant.

Alessia Russo has been a standout performer for Arsenal, scoring eight goals in 12 Champions League appearances. Only eight English players have scored more in the competition. Russo agrees with Slegers' view on the importance of fine margins and is determined to help the team build momentum.

"We want to build some momentum now, because we don't like losing and we have really high standards as a team," said Russo. "We've had tough moments, and we've risen bigger than ever. I have full belief in the squad and the staff that we'll do that."

Slegers noted that while Arsenal matched Lyon's physicality and tempo at times, they struggled to maintain it throughout the match. She believes that focusing on key areas will help elevate overall performance.

The French giants have consistently outperformed Arsenal in recent meetings, winning all five of their away matches against them in this competition. This trend underscores the challenge Arsenal faces as they aim to improve their form.

Slegers remains confident that addressing these fine margins will lead to better results for her team. She stated, "Everyone's working really hard to find that final action, that final detail and find the margins, because it is about margins."

Story first published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 14:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 8, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out