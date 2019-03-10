Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Solskjaer: United job what I always wanted

By Opta
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester, March 10: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed he always wanted to be Manchester United boss, saying he believed he could be a better manager than player.

Solskjaer has impressively helped turn United's season around, guiding the club to 14 wins from 17 matches since replacing Jose Mourinho on an interim basis in December.

The Norwegian is tipped to become United's full-time manager, particularly after seeing them past Paris Saint-Germain in a stunning Champions League last-16 tie.

Solskjaer, whose side visit Arsenal on Sunday (March 10), said he was now in a position he always dreamt of.

"I think I've been secretly always wanting to do the job I'm doing now," he said.

"And I probably believed more that I could be a football coach and a manager than a player, because it took me a few years to get to the level I wanted to be as a player."

Solskjaer enjoyed a fine playing career, claiming six Premier League titles and scoring the winner for United to secure the Champions League in 1999.

Asked if managing was more satisfying, the 46-year-old said there were upsides to both.

"Both yes and no really, because the best thing in the world is to play football. That was the best job ever," he said.

"You just concentrated on yourself, your own lifestyle, do the X amount of minutes that the gaffer asked you to, come into training, rest, recover, do everything that you can to do the job that he wants you to do and just enjoy it.

"Of course, I feel honoured and privileged to be the one who makes the decisions, and I think I prepared all my life to make decisions like this, because ever since I was a kid I played all these computer games and written all the teams, selected teams with my mates, in the good old teams with Zico and Maradona and van Basten, all them teams that I used to pick."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: GET 2 - 1 HUE
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, March 10, 2019, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue