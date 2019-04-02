Football

Solskjaer: No issue with Pogba

By Opta
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and star midfielder Paul Pogba
Manchester, April 2: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted there is "no issue" with Paul Pogba amid the flirtation between the French star and Real Madrid.

Pogba said it would be a "dream" to play for Zinedine Zidane during the international break and the Madrid boss has made no secret of his admiration for the United midfielder.

Rumours of a switch to Madrid – who tried to sign Pogba before he swapped Juventus for United in 2016 – continue to make headlines but Solskjaer is not fazed.

"It doesn't really concern me, because my thought of action then is to sit down and speak to Paul," said Solskjaer.

"And I've had my chat with Paul and we're fine. He's going to do his utmost here because he knows I'm very fond of him as a player and a person and he's important for us.

"There's no issue. He's important here."

Pogba has scored 11 Premier League goals and tallied nine assists in 28 appearances as fifth-placed United – level on points with Tottenham – travel to Wolves on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who has enjoyed a return to form since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in December, has netted 14 goals in all competitions.

    Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
