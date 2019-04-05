Solskjaer ready to offload six players in huge Old Trafford summer shake off

Kolkata, April 5: The upcoming summer transfer window could be one of the busiest session for Manchester United as according to reports, the Red Devils could let go as many as six players to revamp Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team squad.
The mass exodus could be lead by star player Alexis Sanchez, along with Marcos Rojo, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata.
It will be the biggest exodus since Louis van Gaal sold half a dozen players in the summer of 2015 with the likes of Angel Di Maria, Robin van Persie and Javier Hernandez departing on that occasion.
Solskjaer has had a fine start in his tenure. However slowly the wretched qualities of the side seem to be showing up and since his permanent appointment last month, the new Old Trafford boss now has reportedly ordered the club chief of a squad revival in a bid to strengthening the squad further.
The Norwegian will be handed significant funds to spend this summer, regardless of whether the club qualifies for the UEFA Champions League or not.
As many as six established players are on the verge of leaving Manchester United this summer:— FOOTBALL FORUM (@FootballForum15) April 4, 2019
(Source: SkySports and BBC) pic.twitter.com/uGr7xr0dnO
Solskjaer wants to sign at least four players in the summer -- a defender, a right-back, one centre-midfielder and a right winger.