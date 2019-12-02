Solskjaer's struggles at home continue as Manchester United held by Aston Villa

Bengaluru, Dec 2: Yet another frustrating week for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United were held to a frustrating 2-2 draw at home against Aston Villa, which have now put their chances of getting into a top-four spot in more jeopardy.
Manchester United 2-2 Aston Villa: Mings punishes Solskjaer's men with first Premier League goal
The home side conceded just after just 11 minutes when Jack Grealish cut inside and curled a wonderful solo effort to get past David De Gea. United although fought back just ahead of half time as Rashford scored the equaliser. Later in the second half United got past Villa with Lindelof's header but just like the previous week, conceded yet another silly goal just two minutes after the second goal.
United have just won four out of 14 games so far and pressure seem to be now mounting on Solskjaer. Due to Chelsea's defeat to West Ham, the game provided a good chance to United to close the gap for top four but they ruined it.
Here are the three major talking points of the game:
United's midfield woe continues
With Pogba and Mctominay out injured, United relied on the same pair of Fred and Pereira from last week and the result was the same as before. Noone in the middle seemed to have composure and creativity on the ball while the number 10 for the game Juan Mata too struggled to have any impact. It has been around three months since Pogba's injury and since then no one seems to have replaced the void so far. United have a bigger test in the coming week with two back to back bumper match against Tottenham and Manchester City and Solskjaer would surely hope to have at least one of their key injured players to play a part against them.
Rashford's dream run stretches
United may seem to struggle but the young English forward looks to be having a time of his life. Although the forward looked indecisive in the final third and on several occasions failed to commit to his chosen option, missing chances as a result. But he somehow managed to bury a ball to the back of the net to make it 1-1 in the first half, which later was adjusted by an own goal though. However, the forward looked to be a constant threat in the whole game and his recent progress has been clearly visible.
United are yet to settle defensively
In Summer when United splashed the cash to land two defensive recruitments with Bissaka and Maguire, many thought that the defence would improve drastically but it has not been the case. Five goals conceded in the last two games, against mid-table teams, United's struggle at the backline seem to have reappeared again and it is more down to the compactness rather than personal errors. Bissaka has shown promises in the defensive third however has not looked impressive going forward. Maguire, on the other hand, has been a decent addition but so far he hasn't looked like someone who should possess a world record fee.