Soriano backs Guardiola to see out Man City contract

By Sacha Pisani
London, December 29: Pep Guardiola will stay at Manchester City and see out his contract, according to chief executive Ferran Soriano.

Guardiola is contracted to City until 2021, however, there are doubts over the Spaniard's future in Manchester following back-to-back Premier League titles.

Reports – which Guardiola has denied – have claimed there is a clause which would allow the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss to leave at the end of the current campaign.

However, Soriano is confident Guardiola will stay and honour his deal amid speculation he wants to return to Barcelona.

"Pep has said so many times that he has a contract that covers this year, plus next year too," Soriano said at the Dubai International Sports Conference. "There is no discussion about this.

"Pep will stay and he'll leave at the right time one day – and the club is strong enough to survive any change. But as Pep said many times, he's not leaving."

Guardiola moved to City in 2016 and his side have dominated English football up until this season.

City have won seven trophies since the 2017-18 campaign, however, Guardiola's men are third and 14 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool this term.

Sunday will see City host Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium following Friday's stunning 3-2 loss away to Wolves.

Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
