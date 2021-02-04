Football
Southampton calls for removal of referees

By

Chennai, February 4: Southampton have asked the Premier League and the FA to ban the two referees -- Mike Dean and Lee Mason -- from officiating further in any of the games in near future.

The Saints' request follows the decisions that went against them in their last two games -- when Dean officiated against Manchester United at the Old Trafford and Mason in their match against Aston Villa at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Nothing could be said about Alexandre Jankewitz’s red card inside two minutes as the 19-year-old made a shocking challenge on Scott McTominay.

The Saints had a goal ruled out through VAR after Che Adams was caught marginally off-side when they thought they had pulled one back eight minutes into the second half.

Anthony Martial went down under minimal, if any contact from Jan Bednarek late in the second half. Dean showed the defender a straight red card and awarded United a penalty, one that even Martial and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted was harsh.

This was the second time in three days that The Saints were left cursing poor officiating.

Earlier in the week, they were denied a stonewall penalty against Villa for Matty Cash’s handball. Mason waved away the protests and VAR did not intervene.

Danny Ings then had an equaliser ruled out after VAR adjudged his arm to be off-side. The club have now had enough and the Saints do not want either of the referees to officiate them in the near future.

Arsenal was also at the receiving end during their 1-2 Premier League loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers as the Gunners saw David Luiz sent off right at the stroke of half-time after he was deemed to have fouled Willian Jose inside the penalty box.

The Spaniard went down under minimal contact from Luiz that saw the Brazilian being shown a straight red, much to the chagrin of coach Mikel Arteta

Story first published: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 12:56 [IST]
