Southampton calls for removal of referees

Chennai, February 4: Southampton have asked the Premier League and the FA to ban the two referees -- Mike Dean and Lee Mason -- from officiating further in any of the games in near future.
The Saints' request follows the decisions that went against them in their last two games -- when Dean officiated against Manchester United at the Old Trafford and Mason in their match against Aston Villa at the St Mary’s Stadium.
Nothing could be said about Alexandre Jankewitz’s red card inside two minutes as the 19-year-old made a shocking challenge on Scott McTominay.
The Saints had a goal ruled out through VAR after Che Adams was caught marginally off-side when they thought they had pulled one back eight minutes into the second half.
It's been an awful week for Southampton.— SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 3, 2021
They have now requested that Mike Dean and Lee Mason don’t referee them in the near future. pic.twitter.com/AX9CVuGnAD
Anthony Martial went down under minimal, if any contact from Jan Bednarek late in the second half. Dean showed the defender a straight red card and awarded United a penalty, one that even Martial and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted was harsh.
This was the second time in three days that The Saints were left cursing poor officiating.
Earlier in the week, they were denied a stonewall penalty against Villa for Matty Cash’s handball. Mason waved away the protests and VAR did not intervene.
Southampton have requested that Mike Dean and Lee Mason don’t referee them in the near future— Adam Blackmore (@AdamBlackmore) February 3, 2021
The request comes after both were involved in contentious moments this week versus Villa and Man Utd #SaintsFC
Danny Ings then had an equaliser ruled out after VAR adjudged his arm to be off-side. The club have now had enough and the Saints do not want either of the referees to officiate them in the near future.
Arteta defends David Luiz after red card in 'painful' Wolves defeat
Arsenal was also at the receiving end during their 1-2 Premier League loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers as the Gunners saw David Luiz sent off right at the stroke of half-time after he was deemed to have fouled Willian Jose inside the penalty box.
The Spaniard went down under minimal contact from Luiz that saw the Brazilian being shown a straight red, much to the chagrin of coach Mikel Arteta