Spain 1-0 Sweden: Morata's winner secures place at 2022 World Cup in Qatar

By Stats Perform
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring for Spain
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring for Spain

Madrid, November 15: Spain qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a tense 1-0 victory over Sweden that was secured by Alvaro Morata's late winner.

Sweden needed to win in Seville on Sunday (November 14) to top Group B but will go into the play-offs instead after Luis Enrique's home side saw out a nervy final match of their qualifying campaign to clinch the automatic spot.

Emil Forsberg had two clear-cut goalscoring opportunities for Sweden at the Estadio La Cartuja but was unable to test Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Morata gave Spain victory with a close-range strike on the rebound with four minutes of the game left after Dani Olmo had seen his effort hit the crossbar.

Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 3:20 [IST]
